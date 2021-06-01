Graveside services for Rolando Cavazos, 66, of Kempner, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Smith Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Cavazos died May 29, 2021. He was born May 6, 1955, in Laredo to his parents, Donato and Angelina Cavazos.
He will be remembered as a leader, protector, and a father figure. He will be missed by his friends, family, and loved ones.
As a young boy, he liked to dress up as a cowboy, and played with his toy guns. John Wayne was his superhero; he even wore a watch like “The Duke” throughout his life.
As he became a man, he was a wild one, and liked to drive his car around crazy and chase girls. He got into trouble sometimes, which turned his mom’s hair white!
After graduating high school, he started a career as a welder in the automotive industry in Fort Hood. He enjoyed helping young soldiers with their cars and gave them advice.
Rolando was a Catholic man, and loved God and all his creations. He was a protective man and a leader. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, painting, coin collecting, and anything outdoors. He also collected guns and model planes that he enjoyed building.
Family was the most important thing to Roland, including his pets. He never had children of his own, but he loved his family, especially the little ones. He enjoyed going to family gatherings during the holidays. As a child, he loved family vacations to see his cousins in Laredo. He also loved his pet cat, “Nemo,” very much. He was strong-minded and courageous.
He will be dearly missed, and remembered for his loving heart by many.
Rolando would want to pass on that you should always stay true to yourself and never waiver, have integrity. Also, to always be there for your family and friends, and love one another. He had a kind heart and would want everyone to live by this advice.
Rolando will be missed by his mother, Angelina Cavazos; siblings, Roger Cavazos and Veronica Mitchell; and his furry family members, Lobo, Boomer, and Nemo.
Rolando was preceded in death by his father, Donato Cavazos; sister, Diana Landel; and his furry family members. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Cancer Society.
Hiller Funeral Home in Bryan is in charge of arrangements.
