Rolando Galindo

Funeral services for Rolando Stevan Galindo, 49, of Abilene, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in San Angelo.
Mr. Galindo died May 27, 2022.
He was born March 28, 1973, in San Angelo, to Domingo and Jessie Galindo.
Rolando attended Lake View High School and later moved to various places such as Little Rock, Arkansas, Waco, Killeen, Harker Heights and finally Abilene.
He worked in various positions such as serving, bartending and managing for several companies throughout the years. Most recently, he worked for Abilene Country Club, where his co-workers became his family. He was the kind of person who wanted to make a stranger his family.
Rolando had a way of bringing out the beauty in words and he made everyone feel the lyrics in every song. He was a proud member of the United States Army and had a passion for reading, coin collecting, poetry and his family.
Rolando will always be remembered for his love of his children and grandchildren. It didn’t matter what time of day it was or what he was doing, he made sure to show pictures of his most prized possessions, Mia and Liam, who he called “Smoochie and Bubba.” He would talk endlessly about his children. Rolando would also text or call his nieces and nephews to share jokes or tell them something that would make them smile.
Rolando always had a smile on his face and tried to get everyone to laugh by telling the corniest jokes. The room would brighten up anytime he walked into it. Pop/Ro/Uncle Ro will be dearly missed by his family and those he has brought into his life and made them family.
Serving as pallbearers are Dalton Emery, George Galindo, Henry Galindo, Zachary Galindo, Joe Ornelas, and Max Brents.
The family would also like to thank Abilene Country Club for all of the love and support of Rolando over the past year.
Mr. Rolando was preceded in death by his parents, Domingo and Jessie Galindo; and his brothers Edward, Adam and Richard Galindo.
Rolando is survived by his children, Claudia Emery (husband Dalton of Harker Heights), George Galindo of Harker Heights, Julia Galindo of Copperas Cove, and Henry Galindo of Abilene; siblings Alex Galindo of Pensacola, Fla., David Galindo (Marilee of Apopka, Fla.), Stella Patterson (Tim of San Angelo), Gilbert Guzman (wife Amy) of Fort Worth, Sandra Galindo (Christy Chavarria of El Paso) and Cynthia Ornelas (husband Joe of Odessa); and grandchildren Mia and Liam Emery.
A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Johnson’s Funeral Home in San Angelo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.