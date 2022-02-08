Memorial services for Ronald Anthony (Tony) Carroll will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Live Oak Cemetery, Youngsport, TX. In case of inclement weather, they will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Tony was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Odessa, Texas to Marjorie “Marjie” Laning Carroll and Clarence Orval Carroll. In 1954 the family moved to Killeen, where Tony was raised and attended school, graduating from Killeen High School in 1968.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Thornton Carroll; daughter, Shanna Carroll Brown and her husband, Carl; grandson, Tyler Brown.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Elva Word Laning Becknell and Gomer William Laning, Willie Francis Becknell, Clarence C. Carroll and Alma Matlock Carroll.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
