Ronald Cossell

A memorial graveside service for Ronald “Ron” Cossell, 76, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cossell died June 10, 2020. He was born on Aug. 6, 1943, to the late Fredrick and Hilda Stafford Cossell in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Cossell joined the United States Army in 1961 and retired in 1982 after 21 years of service. Ron worked at Metroplex Hospital, now Advent Health, as warehouse supervisor. He retired after another 20 years of employment.
He was an avid woodworker, lifetime coin collector, and loved taking road trips to Louisiana to gamble. He loved a good flea market especially First Mondays in Canton.
He married Joanne Peterson on June 22, 1998, and they shared a beautiful marriage together.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Fredrick and Richard Cossell.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Cossell; children, Ken Cossell and wife, Elvira, Robert Cossell, Tammie Martin and husband, Ted; step-children, Richard J. Imholte Jr., Clinton Imholte, Shelley Imholte; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
