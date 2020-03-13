Private family services for Ronald Dean Watley, 79, of Trinity, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Watley died March 12, 2020, in Trinity.
He was born July 2, 1940, in Brownwood to Matthew and Edwina Watley.
He graduated from high school in Killeen in 1958.
After Ron received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1964, he worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 27 years in several locations in Texas and in St. Louis, Missouri.
He worked primarily in the engineering department, including the role of district manager-engineering in Houston. He also served several years on the state and general headquarters staffs. His last job was district manager-capital management on the state staff in Houston. He retired in 1991 at the age of 51.
Ron and his wife, Gaye, who grew up near Livingston and also retired from SWBT, began an new life together in 1992, traveling to nearly all states, cruising all the world’s oceans, and touring over 70 countries over the next several years.
His favorite trips were to England and China, and on safari in Africa. They also enjoyed spending time at their condo in Frisco, Colorado, and their home at Lake Livingston.
In retirement, Ron enjoyed traveling, his computer and the internet, photography, UT Longhorns sports, NASCAR races, needlework, quilting, stained glass, gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
He created many beautiful pieces of arts and crafts and gave them to his son, daughter, and grandchildren. Ron’s handmade heirlooms will be cherished for many years by his grandchildren and future generations.
Survivors include his wife Gaye Lynn Tribe Price Watley; son, Mark Watley; daughter, Karen Remlinger; stepsons, David Price, Darren Price and Devin Price; sister, Mary Elaine Rupkalvis; and 15 grandchildren.
He is preceded by his first wife of 31 years, Norma Sue Reding of Killeen, and his brother, Michael Watley.
Waller-Thornton Funeral Home in Trinity is in charge of arrangements.
