Ronald Peters

A memorial service for Ronald Dean Peters, 62, of Copperas Cove, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove. Inurnment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. For those who cannot attend, you may watch the chapel service live at Viss Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mr. Peters died Oct. 20, 2021.
He was born Jan. 21, 1959, in West Union, Iowa, to William and Gladys (Pape) Peters.
He graduated in 1977 from Valley High School in Elgin, Iowa, where he played football.
After high school, Ron joined the United States Army in 1978. He served during Desert Storm and Desert Shield for a total of 15 years of service. While serving in Hawaii, he met Debbie Greaves and they married on Aug. 25, 1979, at the Lutheran Church in Ewa Beach in Hawaii.
Debbie loved being a wife and a mother to her family during his time in the Army. In 1991, the Army moved them to Texas, where they would settle down and plant roots.
Ron began his next chapter of his life with Schwan’s Home Service. He enjoyed serving Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Hamilton families on his route. Ron’s customers would quickly become his friends as well.
Ron was a faithful member of Five Hills Assembly of God in Copperas Cove and enjoyed taking care of the grounds for years. He also served as an Elder in the church.
Ron was an avid Cowboys fan, a poker player with his family, and loved spoiling his grandkids. Ron was a devoted family man, a faithful follower of the Lord, and was always committed to the task at hand.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, William David Peters.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Debbie Peters; mother, Gladys Peters; children, Paul Peters and wife, Katrina, Tiffany Morris and husband, David, Jeffery Peters and wife, Addie; one sister, Cynthia Beermann and husband, Bryce; one brother, Steven Peters; 13 grandchildren, Rachel, Alyssa, Joshua, Peyton, Emma, Bentleigh, Hadley, Connor, Olivia, Harper, Kaleiope, Penelope, and Genevieve.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Five Hill Assembly of God, 302 E. Avenue D, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
