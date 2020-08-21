Graveside services for Ronald Ray Forester, 71, of Copperas Cove will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Forester died Aug. 16, 2020.
He was born Nov. 4, 1948, in San Antonio to Harold and Corine Hines Forester.
He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1967, in San Antonio. After high school, he entered Texas A&M as a member of the Corps of Cadets, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering class of 1971. On June 3, 1972, Ron and Cheryl were married at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. In August he was commissioned into the United States Army as a second lieutenant. In 1983, he earned his Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research Systems Analysis from Texas A&M.
His Army career spanned a total of 24 years, where he received the Legion of Merit; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award); Joint Service Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award); Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award); Master Army Aviator Badge and Parachutist Badge. He also attended the Command and General Staff College and Armed Forces Staff College. He was a helicopter and fixed-wing pilot.
His military assignments totaled 15 locations to include Korea, Panama and numerous places in the USA. He retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel in August 1996, in Fort Hood. After retirement, he continued working another 24 years as a contractor on Fort Hood.
He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, music, games, genealogy, collecting coins and baseball cards. He also loved barbecuing, wine tasting, cold beer and spending time with family, friends and classmates. He was always ready to help, and he always had a good story to tell or a trivia question to ask. He had a thirst for knowledge and was constantly learning new things.
He was a master of trickery and always enjoyed playing jokes on his friends and family. He also had a generous, kind and loving heart and was a positive influence on every life he touched. He was a proud Texas A&M Aggie through and through, Gig ‘em.
Mr. Forester was preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Ray Hines; grandmother, Ula Lee Hines; father, Harold Oliver Forester; mother, Corine Lea Hines Forester; and brothers, Donald Harold Forester and Lonald Roy Forester.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 48 years, Cheryl Ann Rose Forester; son, Jeffrey Ray Forester; and daughter, Jennifer Michele Forester Patankar and husband, Vikrant. He adored spoiling his two grandchildren, Katelyn Rae Forester and Jay Forester Patankar. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, colleagues and classmates.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Offer condolences at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
