Funeral services for retired Sergeant 1st Class Ronald “Ron” Edward Taylor, 72, will be held at noon Monday starting with a chapel service at at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove and transition to the Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Taylor was a kindhearted, generous, intelligent, ethical man of great humor. He was 72 years old in September, 2021, when he started to feel unwell. An aggressive, fast acting cancer took his strength and then his life. He died on Jan. 21, 2022.
In September he was riding his Indian motorcycle, playing with his dogs and ornery cat, and was everybody’s go-to guy for any problem. By Christmas, most of his strength was gone and he was a shadow of his former self. Even then, he never once complained. He did not rage against the dying of the light, but accepted each day with dignity and grace.
Ron was a leader and mentor of soldiers and he saw deployments to trouble spots around the globe. He worked tirelessly for his soldiers and earned accolades from all ranks. He routinely volunteered for holiday duty in order to free his soldiers who had children to be with their families.
He was a great believer in education and he was a life-long learner. He believed that knowledge is power and he sought to learn from all experiences and from everyone he met. He loved his family, and he had a curious and open mind. He enjoyed life, and shared whatever he possessed generously.
Ron served 23 years in the Army, drove 18-wheelers, sailed a 40-foot sailboat up and down the East Coast, was a police officer, an insurance adjuster and a middle school teacher. He once submitted an employment resume that caused the interviewer to exclaim “Damn, Mr. Taylor, is there anything you haven’t done!”
We celebrate a life well lived by a man with a generous heart who saw the world around him as a joyful place, and who loved animals.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to: Living Grace Canine Ranch, a Senior Dog Life Care Sanctuary, dedicated to saving, serving, and valuing the lives of displaced, unadoptable and unwanted Texas senior canines, in loving memory of all the animals loved by SFC Ronald Edward Taylor. https://www.livinggracecanineranch.org
Every man dies. But not every man has truly lived.
