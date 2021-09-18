Ronald Smith

A celebration of life service for Ronald “Grumpy” Wayne Smith, 81, of Killeen, will be held 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Mr. Smith died Sept. 10, 2021, at his home in Killeen.
Ronald was born July 14, 1940, in Van Nuys, California to Clarence and Anna Mae (Creech) Smith.
He graduated from Wm. Hart High School in 1958 in Newhall, California.
He joined the United States Army in 1960 and went off to Berlin, Germany, where he married the love of his life, Rosalind Buchholz.
He retired for the Army in 1980 and worked for the Texas department of Criminal Justice until he retired from there.
He enjoyed being retired to spend time with his grandchildren and faithfully awaiting deer season.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Anna Mae Smith, and his wife Rosalind Smith (Buchholz) in 2015, and grandson Brandon DeLa’O.
Survivors include his three children, his son, Rick Smith and his wife, Angie of Harker Heights; his son, Ingo Smith and wife, Sherry, of Belton; his daughter, Michaela (Sissy) Davis-Leighty and husband, Jeff Leighty; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Davis, Garad Smith, Wyatt Smith, Mike Weber, Alex Weber and Brandy Harvey; four great-grandchildren, Areyanna Gaines, Brycen Smith, Blakelyn Smith and Landrie Holcomb. He is also survived by his brother Billy Smith and many nieces and nephews.
Grumpy will be missed by many.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
