Funeral services for Ronette Hodges Collins, 80, of Salado, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church in Killeen with Pastor Travis Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow in Garden Memories Cemetery adjacent to the church.
Mrs. Collins died Aug. 7, 2021. She was born on Valentine’s Day in 1941 in Crosbyton, along with her twin brother Ronald. Ronette and Ron were the last born of eight children to Talmage Hodges and Bertha Denson Hodges.
Mrs. Collins was both a housewife and an independent business-woman. Her passion was real estate development, marketing, and sales of residential, commercial, and multifamily projects in Florida and Texas.
In 2003, she formed a non-profit, NewLife Alliance, to provide social services to affordable communities across Texas. This endeavor was her “baby” and she devoted her vivacious energy into giving back to her residents. NewLife now provides services to over 3,500 residents in Texas.
She loved gardening, reading, music, and cooking. Ronette is survived by her husband, R.J. Collins; and sons, Cliff & Erik Snyder.
Ronette’s children by marriage with RJ are sons Jay, Tim, Alex, & Will; and daughter Debbie. She is also survived by her sister, Willene Klimple; and brother, Ronald Hodges. She had 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Ronette Collins’ name may be directed to NewLife Alliance, 15 Lake Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665.
