Funeral services for Ronnie Emanuel Allen Jr. will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
The services will also be live-streamed on the Viss Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Ronnie died March 13, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born Jan. 29, 2022, in Austin.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.