Funeral services for retired Sgt. Ronnie Lee Hughes, 64, of Killeen will be at noon Tuesday at Chisholm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial services will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hughes died on May 3, 2021, in Killeen. He was born Jan. 31, 1957, in Orlando, Florida.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
