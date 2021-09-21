Roosevelt Smith
(March 23, 1937 - Sept. 1, 2021)
Celebration of Life 10:00 a.m. on September 25, 2021 at
First United Methodist Church – Killeen, 3501 East Elms Road;
Arrangements by Hewett-Arney Funeral Home – Temple
Roosevelt Smith was born March 23, 1937 to Sam and Maezell Smith in Cuthbert, Georgia. He was raised and schooled in New Britain, CT. He worked construction most of his life. He moved to Central Texas twenty years ago. He attended Second Chance Church under Pastor Dee. Roosevelt joined First United Methodist Church – Killeen in 2013 where his second chance was fully realized.
Roosevelt loved people and greatly enjoyed being a “Bell Ringer” for the Salvation Army of Temple Red Kettle Campaign for the past 12 – 13 years. He was affectionately called “Pops”. Roosevelt was a “junk man”. He collected things to repair then gifted families with a TV, bicycles, vacuum, or lawn mower.
Roosevelt was preceded in death by his parents: Maezell and Sam, first wife, Ruby & son Roosevelt, Jr., second wife, Carolyn Ann, and brothers, Sam & Eugene. He leaves behind his fiancée, Laurel Blair, daughters: Andrea Teresa Jennings, husband Arthur Charles Sr., Cheryl Lee Pierce, husband Shawn, LaTrese Smith, brothers: Aaron Smith of Connecticut., Marvin Smith of Georgia, sisters: Mattie Jenkins of Ohio, Julia Smith of Texas, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren living in different states.
Our family is grateful for the loving care Roosevelt received from New Century Hospice staff and Morada-Temple senior living staff.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Roosevelt Smith’s memory with a donation to Salvation Army Temple, 419 West Avenue G, Temple, TX 76504; or First United Methodist Church-Killeen, 3501 East Elms Road, Killeen, TX 76542.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.