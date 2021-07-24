Funeral services for Rosa Maria Gutierrez, 84, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Father Richard O’Rourke officiating.
Mrs. Gutierrez died June 17, 2021.
She was born Aug. 25, 1936, to Roberto and Estefania Rodriguez.
Rosa left a legacy carried on by her husband, children, and grandchildren of honor, integrity, strength, joy and love. None will take the place of her presence in the world, but all will rejoice in her coming home to God’s waiting arms.
Mrs. Gutierrez is preceded in death by her father, Roberto Rodriguez Salazar and Estefania Gracia Martin, as well as her grandson, Juan Miguel Gutierrez Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Casimiro A. Gutierrez; her three brothers, Antonio, Diego and Luis Miguel Rodriguez; and three children, Armando R. Gutierrez, Juan M. Gutierrez and Diego Gutierrez; two daughters-in-law, Nathaly Gutierrez and Maribel V. Gutierrez; nine grandchildren, Krystal Rios, Armando R. Gutierrez, Vanessa Brende, Selena Gutierrez, Jay Gutierrez, Wesley Gutierrez, Joshua Gutierrez, Itzel Gutierrez and Diego Gutierrez Jr.; and six great-grandchildren, Emma Shay Brende, Adalina Sophia Brende, Benjamin Mark Brende, Jesme Carliegh Gautier, Olivia Marie Gutierrez and Vincente Juan Miguel Gutierrez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.