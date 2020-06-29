Funeral services for Rose Ella Davis, 68, of Temple, will be at noon Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Davis died June 19, 2020, in Temple. She was born March 5, 1952, in El Paso.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations: 6 feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced. Face masks are required to enter premises.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
