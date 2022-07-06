Graveside services for Rose Marie Anderson (Goode), 61, of Kempner and formerly of Killeen and Florence, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas with Lewis Goode officiating.
Mrs. Anderson died at her residence on July 4, 2022. She was born in Lampasas, on March 20, 1961, to Fulton and Joyce Powell Goode.
She and Chad Anderson were married on Sept. 6, 2019, in Killeen. Rose had been an office manager at Goode Towing for the past 21 years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed drinking Coca-Cola, reading, working in her yard, and living in the country.
She is survived by her husband; parents; four daughters, Michelle Worcester (Matthew), Stacy Ellis (Ricky), Morgan McGee (Preston) and Meghan Anderson; three sons, Jacob, Kelbey and Nathaniel Anderson; and three brothers, Lewis, Gene, and David Goode. She was especially blessed by her 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family visitation for Rose will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas, which is in charge of arrangements.
