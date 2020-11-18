A memorial service for Rosemary Reynolds, 84, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Harker Heights United Methodist Church.
Ms. Reynolds died Nov. 12, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1936, in San Antonio, to Lozell Pigford and Ethel Branch Pigford.
After moving to Berkeley, Calif., Rosemary graduated from Berkeley High School. She received a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Prairie View A&M University, where she met her future husband, Willie “Ray” Reynolds. She received a Master of Social Work from the University of California, Berkeley.
Rosemary and Ray married in September 1958 in Berkeley, Calif. They had two sons.
Rosemary was a member of Harker Heights United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW). She was an adventurous soul who taught and exposed her sons to many things they would not have typically experienced. She was the genealogist of the family, which was one hobby she loved because family was so dear to her.
Rosemary was preceded in death by a loving husband; her parents; and a sister, Jonethel Bright Rayford.
Survivors include sons, Thomas (Mark Schuller) and Ronald; grandson, Damon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
