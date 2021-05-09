Rosemary Rita Lisson
Rosemary Rita Lisson, 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully into eternal life on October 24, 2017. Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving parents, Aloysius and Marvella Prosser, her adored younger brother Thomas Prosser, and her devoted husband of 53 years MSG Leslie E Lisson. She is survived by children Colette Johnecheck, Mark Lisson, Michael Lisson, David Lisson, Karen Reid and grandchildren Jeanie McLaughlin, Ian Johnecheck and Cory Cady and great-grandchildren Ashley and Blake McLaughlin. Rosemary was born on June 26, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. After her graduation in 1949 with a Bachelor of Political Science Degree from Xavier College, Rosemary was employed as a librarian at the downtown Chicago Public Library where she met and fell in love with a handsome young US Army Recruiter Leslie E Lisson recently returned from the Korean War. They married in 1952 and soon started their family. The US Army sent the Lisson family from Chicago to Germany, Texas, and Hawaii. During MSG Lisson’s 21 years of military service Rosemary also served as she was often at home alone with her children “holding down the fort” while her husband deployed overseas to Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. In 1969 the family permanently settled in Killeen, Texas. After Rosemary officially retired from a 20 year civilian service career at Fort Hood, Texas, she was free to enjoy travel with her husband. They traveled extensively across the USA in their RV visiting family and friends while attending many reunions of The Second Infantry Division Veterans Association.
Rosemary dearly loved her pets especially Timmay and Brother both of whom she rescued as kittens and who remain well cared for by daughter Karen Reid. Rosemary was an advocate for animal welfare and generously supported many other favorite causes and charities. As a child of the Great Depression Rosemary did not believe in wasting anything and chose a frugal domestic lifestyle which allowed for her charitable giving. She honored the memory of her dear parents by following their unselfish example in her desire to leave each of her children with a legacy for a more comfortable life. Rosemary was a devout Catholic and since 1958 a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. She rests with her beloved husband at The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Mom, we love and miss you and we pray for you and Dad. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
