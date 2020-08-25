Rosita Ortiz

Funeral services for Rosita Sendejas Ortiz, 77, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Chris Downey officiating.
Mrs. Ortiz died Aug. 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 3, 1942, to Nino Sendejas and Guadalupe Mata in Coleman, Texas.
She grew up in Coleman and graduated from Sunset High School. She married Adolph Ortiz Sr. on Oct. 3, 1961.
She is preceded in death by by her parents; her husband, Adolph Ortiz Sr.; her daughter, Rebecca Patricia Ortiz; and her grandson, Trey Short Ortiz.
Survivors include her son, Adolph Ortiz Jr. and wife Sasha; son, Guillermo Ortiz and wife Liz; daughter, Marie Herminia Gazelle and husband George; grandchildren, Christian Ortiz and wife Jasmine, Nick Ortiz and wife Nora, Mary Garcia and husband Nyscza, Adolph P. Ortiz, Guillermo II, Lorenzo Ortiz, Michael Ortiz, Diego Martinez, Rebecca Gazelle, Melissa Gazelle; granddaughter, Kylie House and husband, Josh; grandson, Michael Hanrahan; granddaughter, Ashley Carothers and husband Seth; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
