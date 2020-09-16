The celebration of life and interment at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen for Ross Thomas McIntire, 76, will be announced at a later date.
He was born July 10, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo.
He died on Sept. 13, 2020, at his home in Kempner. Ross was surrounded by his family in passing after his battle with cancer.
Ross’ family moved to San Diego, Calif., in 1947. He enjoyed growing up in the sun, playing at the beach, eating fresh oranges off the trees, and made many life-long friends that he was still in contact with to this day.
He graduated from Granite Hills High School in El Cajon in 1963 and joined the Navy during the Vietnam War. Ross spent 12 years in the Navy on three different ships and had many deployments. The Navy took him to Stockton, Calif., and Bremerton, Wash. During his time in the Navy, he crossed the equator in 1968; one of his fondest memories.
As a young sailor, he stopped at many ports around the world. In the Navy, he was an electronic technician. While serving, Mr. McIntire received more than 20 separate exceptional performance awards, including the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal (W/2 Bronze Stars), Superior Civilian Service Award, and the Desert Shield/Desert Storm Service Medal.
In 1976, after three tours in the Navy, Ross joined the civilian service. From 1980 to 1983 he served as the Fort Lewis DIO Maintenance Lead electronics technician. Then from 1984 to 1989, Ross and his family lived in Germany and he assumed the duties of Intelligence Electronics Warfare (IEW) Logistics Assistance Representative.
In 1989, Ross was transferred to Fort Hood, where he received a promotion to GS-13 IEW Master Technician. He then deployed to Desert Storm as part of the Combat Support Battalion for four months. Once he returned from Desert Storm, Ross attended and graduated from Army Management Staff College in 1993.
During his Navy and Army careers, Ross married his beautiful bride, Sally in 1968. They had two children, Kimberly born in 1972, and Kurt born in 1975. The McIntire children have many memories of their European adventures that include being at the top of the Eiffel Tower, to the sunny beaches of Spain, and enjoyed the snow-covered Alps. After 38-plus years of federal service, Ross retired in January 2002 and made Kempner his permanent residence.
Ross loved being a father but loved being a grandfather even more. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren kept him on his toes. He never missed a sporting event or an academic award ceremony. He was truly proud of all of them. Ross was the original YouTube. There was not a question he could not answer and there was not a thing he could not fix. He was really a jack of all trades.
Survivors include his wife, Sally, of Kempner; his sister, Melissa Thomas of Kalma, Wash.; his children, Kimberly of Harker Heights, Kurt & Kaci McIntire of Kempner; his grandchildren, Trayton & Brenda McIntire of Kempner, Weston & Abbie McIntire of Austin, Kaleb McIntire & Andrew of Baltimore, Md., Rudie McIntire of Kempner, Kaitlynd & Kenneth Vickers of Kempner, and Dylan & Tuesday Dulkoski of Lampasas; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Trayton Jr. and Harper JoAnn of Kempner. This also includes many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, family members and lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Ollie (Camper) McIntire, and his sister, Vicki Morain.
“Our death is not an end if we can live in our children and the younger generation. For they are us, our bodies are only wilted leaves on the tree of life.” - Albert Einstein.
