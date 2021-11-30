A private service for Rosylene McDaniel, 93, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. McDaniel died Nov. 26, 2021, in Harker Heights.
She was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Killeen to Josh Parker and Gertie May Levy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy McDaniel; and a sister, Barbara Levy Goins.
Survivors include her daughter Jan Isdale (Stan) of Harker Heights; grandson Shay Isdale (Erica); and great-grandson Shepard Isdale, all of Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
