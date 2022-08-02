Celebration of life for Rowdy Lane Mays, 25, of Belton will be held at The Gin at Nolan Creek, in Belton on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Mr. Mays died on July 28, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1997, to Byron Mays and Lee Ann Baize in Temple.
He attended college at Texas State University with plans to finish at Central Texas State College with a degree in social services.
Rowdy enjoyed reading, history, gardening, and keeping up with social issues and injustices. He loved his family and his two dogs, Theo and Tedi.
Rowdy had the most compassionate, caring heart. He was always helping his family and would always help anyone in need. His family finds comfort in knowing he lost his life helping someone and feels sadness that the world lost such a kind person.
He is preceded in death by his Aunt Kathy “Auntie” Karasek; his grandparents, Verlon “Papa” Baize, Lee “Grandy” Mays, and Doris “Memaw” Mays.
Rowdy lived the first few years of his life with his Papa, Gran, Erika, and his Mama. He was the apple of his Papa’s eye and they went everywhere together. Rowdy was a 60-year-old toddler.
He was raised by a loving village: his Mama, Papa, Gran, Auntie, Erika, Megan, and Mallory. To say Kathy was his aunt is very inaccurate. She was his other Mama. She brought that boy lunch every day to school, because he would only eat chicken strips.
Kyle was more than a nephew to Rowdy. He felt responsible to help parent him and make sure he had what he needed ... especially chicken strips on demand. Rest easy, Rowdy, we will make sure Kyle has everything he needs.
From Rowdy’s Mama: I am so proud to have had you in my life. I was so happy when you were born. I will never forget your big blue eyes and your soft, sweet hugs. I don’t think you realized how smart and amazing you were. I will try to honor you in as many ways as I can. I love you, my Baby.
Rowdy is survived by his mother, Lee Ann Baize; his father, Byron Edward Mays; his sisters, Erika Moon and Erin Henderson; his brothers, Austin Mays and Brady Mays; his grandmother, Jeanette “Gran” Baize; great-nephew, Kyle Shoaf; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that those of you who wish to honor Rowdy contribute to a college education fund for his nephew, Kyle. Rowdy often spoke of wanting to be able to help Kyle through college. Donations can be made to Rowdy Mays Benefit, Extraco Bank, Attn. Karen Wheeler, PO Box 1029 Belton, TX 78513 or venmo @honorrowdy.
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
