A graveside service for Roy Lynn Rhymes, 48, of Belton, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Davilla Cemetery in Temple with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating.
A meal will follow at the Davilla Community Center.
Mr. Rhymes died May 26, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1971, in Austin, to Margie and Jasper Rhymes.
Survivors include his son, Roy Rhymes, Jr. of Waco; his daughters, Mandy Rhymes of Gatesville, Rebecca Rhymes of Austin, and Autumn Rhymes of Fort Worth; his twin brother, Troy Rhymes of Gatesville; his sister, Brenda Boyd of Austin; and one grandchild.
