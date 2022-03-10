Roy M. Legget

A celebration of life for Roy M. Leggett, 64, of Killeen, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Social Instance, 2201 South W.S. Young Drive, #111-C in Killeen.
Mr. Leggett died March 6, 2022.
He was born Nov. 8, 1957, in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
Roy graduated from Killeen High School in 1976. He was employed with Metrovision/Cablevision/TWC/Charter for 42 years in Killeen. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He had a deep love for his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He lived his live to the fullest every single day.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Murlin and Reiko Leggett.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Leggett; children Michael Leggett, Alexia McWaters and Christopher Leggett; sister Margaret Leggett; and grandchildren Michael Leggett Jr., Elysia McWaters and Jackson McWaters.
