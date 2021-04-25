Services for Ruben Rivera Rosario, 72, will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with burial to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Mr. Rivera-Rosario died April 9, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born April 11, 1948, in Puerto Rico.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. today, at the funeral home.
