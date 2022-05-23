A celebration of life for Ruben Roman-Munoz, 90, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Pastor Justin Moss will facilitate the celebration of life.
Mr. Roman-Munoz died on May 18, 2022.
He was born on October 23, 1931, to Gil Roman and Maria Del Carmen Munoz in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.
Ruben entered the US Army in 1953. During his military career his overseas assignments included: Korea, Germany, Vietnam, Panama Canal Zone, and numerous stateside assignments. Ruben went to numerous military schools, and his civilian education a Bachiller en Artes Business Administration Magna Cum Laude Interamerican University of Puerto Rico. Ruben retired on July 31, 1975, with 22 years of military service at the rank of sergeant major.
After his military career he worked for the Panama Canal Company for 10 years. At that time Ruben retired to enjoy time with his lovely wife and family. Ruben’s hobbies include Dominoes, Gardening, Fishing, Baseball, and his Fox News.
He loved volunteering for Killeen Cove Hood Phantoms Special Olympics. For health reasons of his wife, they moved from Ponce, Puerto Rico, to Nolanville in the summer of 2004, to live with his daughter and family. He joined Memorial Baptist Church and he Loved Jesus Christ and his church family. He loved serving as a greeter at Memorial Baptist Church until his health started affecting him. He especially loved getting and giving hugs to and from the children that entered his door. Some of those children would even call him Grandpa.
Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Gil and Maria Roman-Munoz; his wife, Matilde Roman; and his brother, Jose Edelmiro Roman (Felicita).
He is survived by his children, Madga Roman-Guay, (Mariano Bulted), Ruben Roman-Guay (Maria del Rosario Blassini), Mayra Roman Stackleather (James Stackleather), Ruben Lorenzo Roman (Sylvia Roman), Robert Roman (Claus Ihlemann).
Ruben is also survived by his 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and loved ones. We look forward to a glorious reunion in Heaven.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
