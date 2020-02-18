A funeral service for Ruby Jean Scott-Thompson, 77, of Harker Heights will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville.
Ms. Scott-Thompson died Feb. 9, 2020, in Harker Heights.
She was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Austin.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.