Ruby Lockhart

Funeral services for Ruby Neil Lockhart, 75, of Killeen will be at noon Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Lockhart died Aug. 5, 2021, in Temple. She was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Utica, MS.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.