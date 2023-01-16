A funeral service for retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Rudolph “Rudy” L. Radasevich, 95, will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove with Pastor Green of Grace Lutheran officiating.
Burial Service with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Radasevich died on Dec. 23, 2022, in Copperas Cove. He was born on May 3, 1927, and grew up in Farrell, Pa.
Once he was old enough to serve in the United States military, Rudy joined the Navy and began his life at sea. He traveled around the globe, becoming a three-war veteran, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Over his Naval career, he met his wife Ann, and they had two daughters; Robin and Suzy.
Rudy and Ann raised their family in San Jose, Calif., and became involved with their church community.
After retiring from the military, he served as an electronic instructor for the Maricopa County School System. Rudy and Ann called Mesa, Az., their home, enjoying their golden years and grandchildren. They eventually relocated to Harker Heights to be closer to family where they remained in the local area.
Rudy was an eternally happy person. He loved to be silly and make people smile, especially his granddaughters. He loved to leisurely travel with Ann each year to Europe. He was an avid chess player, a great golfer and enjoyed playing board games. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and an amazing Dida.
Rudy is preceded in death by his wife Gertrude “Ann” Radasevich (Minardi); and daughters Suzanne “Suzy” Ross and Roberta “Robin” Rangel.
Rudy leaves loving memories to his granddaughters; Sarah (Pat) Hasty and Samantha (Mark) Taylor; Son in Law, Frank Rangel, and great grandchildren; Robert, John, Flint, and Michael.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
