RUDY CALOOY SR OBITUARY
Rudy Anthony Calooy, Sr., age 94, of Killeen, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 1st, 2022. He was born to the late Miguel and Maria Calooy on July 12th, 1927.
Rudy was a charming, outgoing, and outspoken man, and over the course of his lifetime, he would entertain people as a singer, a storyteller and eventually an author. As the middle brother between siblings Fernando and Robert, along with his sister Monine, Rudy grew up in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Fox Tech High School. After high school, he became a drummer in a band and worked at Ormsby Chevrolet as a mechanic when he met the love of his life, Frances Rosales, who would later become his wife of over 60 years and mother to his 4 children. She preceded him in death on July 1st, 2012.
Influenced by his military heroes growing up, Rudy enlisted in the US Army in 1949 and served 23 years of active duty. Rudy was also the European Theater featherweight class boxing champion in 1955 with a record of 19-0. SSG Calooy was highly decorated and received awards during peacetime as well as during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, including the Combat Infantry Badge and Senior Tech Inspector Wings for various Army helicopters including the Bell and Huey. After retiring from the Army, Rudy received his bachelor’s degree and spent time as a middle school teacher, and an aircraft plant maintenance instructor at Central Texas College, followed by 17 years in civil service as a citizenship and naturalization coordinator and translator for active-duty servicemen and their families.
Over the course of his military career, Rudy took his wife and children all over the world, exposing them to countries, the art, history and culture that only a life in the military could provide. Mr. Calooy is survived by his children: April C. Painter and her husband Richard Painter LTC Ret, Rudy A Calooy, Jr, Richard St. Cyr Calooy, and Sonya Renee Calooy; and 3 grandchildren: Lisa, Ryan and Taylor; and 4 great-grandchildren: Gage, Ryan, George, and Minerva, many and his beloved boxer dog, Timo.
Memorial Services for Mr. Calooy will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas from 8:30 to 10am, August 18th, followed by the burial at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Veterans of the Armed Forces at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mr. Calooy to the American Cancer Society.
