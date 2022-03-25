Services for Russell Alan Rice, 61, of Temple are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Rice died March 11, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1960, to Charlene Louise Fuller and Jerry Vincent Rice in Olathe, Kansas.
Survivors include his mother; his wife, Katherine M.H. Rice; two sons; and two daughters.
