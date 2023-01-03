Funeral services for Russell Broadway, 67, of Copperas Cove, will be held at noon Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, where Military Honors will be presented.
Mr. Broadway died in his home on Dec. 29, 2022.
Russell was born in Nashville, Tenn., to Harry and Ann Andrews Broadway. He grew up and attended school in Copperas Cove, graduating in 1973.
He joined the United States Army later that year and both attended and graduated from basic combat training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. His duty assignments were: Ft. Dix, New Jersey; Mainz Gonsenheim, Germany; Ft. Hood, Texas; Ft. Gordon, Georgia; Camp Casey, S. Korea; and Ft. Eustis, Virginia. He served his country honorably for 15 and a half years, achieving the rank of staff sergeant.
Russell married Jane in 1977 while he was stationed in Germany. Russell enjoyed watching wrestling and reading. He enjoyed meeting and being around new people, and made friends wherever he went — never knowing a stranger.
Russell worked as a long-haul truck driver until retirement at age 63.
Russell is survived by his wife Jane of 45 years; two children, Paul Broadway and Kristen Broadway-Han; three grandchildren, Jacob Han, Elizabeth Han, and Charlotte Han; younger sisters, Sally and Veronica; sister-in-law, Ruth; 6 nieces and nephews; and 8 great nieces and nephews.
