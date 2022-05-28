Services for Russell Dean Cavin will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Mr. Cavin died May 21, 2022, in Harker Heights.
He was born March 13, 1965, in Enid, Okla.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
