No services are planned at this time for Rusty Peysen.
Mr. Peysen died May 6, 2021.
He was born on April 15, 1951.
Rusty was a true fisherman and loved wood working.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry John Peysen and Gladys C. (Keyser) Peysen; brother, Chuck Peysen; and sisters, Mary Singley and Kathy Peysen.
Survivors include his wife, Jean (Whetzel) Peysen; daughter, Sarah Beth Peysen of Hewitt, Texas; sisters, Janet Gustafson of Carrolton and Carole Lyn Brown of Red Oak; and multiple nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.