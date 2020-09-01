Graveside services for Ruth “Annie” Anne Hopfensperger (nee Cox) will be held today at 10 a.m. at Thorp Spring Cemetery.
Mrs. Hopfensperger died Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born in Pampa, Texas.
She was raised in Amarillo where her father was a train dispatcher for the Santa Fe Railroad, and her mother an elementary school teacher.
She attended TCU where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated from Texas Tech University and obtained bachelor and master degrees. Annie found her career calling in education where she concentrated in special ed, and taught for 35 years, the last 18 in the Killeen school system. She continued in contact with hundreds of her prior students who reached out to her with their devotion and thanks for the positive and unique influence she exhibited to them.
During her college years, she was a principal part of the Texas Tech Rodeo club where she won many ribbons and awards in barrel raising, and showing horses in the circuit. Later joys of her life were raising horses, goats, chickens, and dogs and cats.
Her love of God characterized her many years of service and devotion to her family, friends, and community. She was most proud and thankful for her husband and family, and above all, for her Christianity.
She will be missed by so very many people who she touched in so many ways.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband Scott Hopfensperger of 37 years. Other surviving relatives are her brother T.A. Cox and his spouse Barbara of Dacula, Georgia, and nieces Meghan Elizabeth and her husband Derek Handschuh of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Erin Kathleen and her husband Jonathan Elder of Brooklyn, New York, and Scott’s sister Bonnie and her husband Michael Gossett of San Antonio and their two sons Michael Jr. and Travis.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
