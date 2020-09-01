Ruth “Annie” Anne Hopfensperger

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.