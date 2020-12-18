Funeral services for Ruth Duncan will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will be at Maxdale Cemetery following the funeral service.
Mrs. Duncan died Dec. 15, 2020, at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Littlefield to the late Gilbert and Bessie Lann.
She was married in August 1949 to Darrell Duncan, who preceded her in death in December 2000. Also preceding her in death were two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her two sons, Gene and wife, Candy, of San Antonio and David and his wife, Charlotte, of Red Oak; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
