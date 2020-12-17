Funeral services for Ruth Duncan, 89, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with Pastor Harold Wells officiating. Interment will be at Maxdale Cemetery in Maxdale.
Mrs. Duncan died Dec. 15, 2020, in Waxahachie. She was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Lamb County, Texas.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
