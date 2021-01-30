RUTH EMILY FRANKS
Ruth Emily Franks, 78, of Killeen passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in a local nursing home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Ruth was born to Annette and Dalton Burgess on September 4, 1942 in Dallas, Texas, one of two sisters. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Sam Huston University in January 1966. Ruth worked as an administrative assistant for many years at Oncor Electric, retiring in February 2007. Though she went by “Ruth” or “Emily” for most of her life, she was most affectionately known as “Gee” by her grandchildren.
A devout Christian, Ruth’s favorite Bible verse was John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” Ruth defined herself through devotion to her children, her grandchildren, and her husband, the late Rev. Johnny F. Franks. She loved her church, family, friends, rescue ‘grandpups’, & Walker Texas Ranger.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Amy and husband Tony Altgilbers, son Christopher and wife Jennifer Carter, son Jeffrey and wife Dolly Carter, grandsons C.J. Carter and Dalton Carter, and her beloved sister Pamela Haley and her children Michael, Brooke, and Matthew. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Annette Burgess, and her husband, Rev. John Floyd “Pe-pa” Franks.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Trimmier in Killeen at 11 AM.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.