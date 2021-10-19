Funeral services for Ruth H. Reeves, 94, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Reeves died Oct. 11, 2021. She was born on Dec. 29, 1926, in Neckar Bischofsheim, Germany.
Ruth was a devoted and supportive Army wife for 21 years. She was married in Heidelberg, Germany on June 3, 1952, to Norman Leslie Reeves. She was a great friend that you could depend on. She was very social, outgoing and helpful. After her husband died, the love of her life was her poodle Debo. He was like a child to her and she adored him. Ruth loved to travel and explore new countries. Her favorite places were Germany, Jamaica and Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Reeves, by her parents Albert and Fransiska Brenner, her brother Karl-Egon Brenner and her niece Petra Tuntes. She is survived by her brother Albert Brenner, her sister-in-law, Gerda Brenner, and her nieces Heidi Tragieser and Bettina Tuntes and their families.
