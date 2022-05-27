Ruth Virgina Rouse
Ruth Virgina Rouse, 89, succumbed to the health challenges she faced in this life on May 22, 2022, at Seton Hospital in Killeen, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Waco memorial Park.
Ruth was born March 14, 1933, in Bennington, Oklahoma, to Franklin and Viola Fry. Soon after birth, her family moved to Texas and settled in the city of Waco.
Ruth could accomplish anything she set her mind to do. Math and everything associated with it was her favorite topic of conversation. She could be found balancing her checkbook to the penny and could not understand how others did not know how much money they had in their bank account. She immersed herself in working on taxes every year and loved crunching the numbers.
Ruth married Donald Rubert Merritt in 1949 in Waco. Together, they had three children, Donald Floyd Merritt, Deborah Ann Merritt (Burks), and Dalena Ellenore Merritt (Kanouse).
Ruth moved to Killeen in the early 1970’s where she was later married to Leonard Herman Rouse. They had one son together, Leonard Herman Rouse II.
She remained in Killeen for the duration of her years. Anyone who met her, would know that she was a strong-willed woman with the love of her family in her heart. Throughout her life, each of her pets had a special home where they knew they were loved, undoubtedly spoiled, and considered human.
Ruth is preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Viola Ellenore Langbein; son, Donald Floyd Merritt; husband, Leonard H. Rouse Sr.; first husband, Donald R. Merritt; and son- in-law, Samuel Y.D. Kanouse.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Burks, and Dalena Kanouse; and son, Leonard Rouse II; granddaughters, Tanya Mynar, Missyann Rochell, Ginna Wayland, Dominique Basler, Danielle MacDonnell, and Ariyana Rouse; grandsons, Nathan Merritt, Timothy Merritt, Derrick Kanouse; and 22 great grandchildren.
