RUTH WEISER
On December 7, 2020, our precious mother, Ruth Weiser, 90, of Harker Heights, got her wings to heaven. She was born September 6, 1930 in Mannheim, Germany. As a little girl, she grew up in Germany during WWI; where she lost her father, all her childhood friends; and all her family’s possessions, but she survived it all.
She met the love of her life while he was stationed in Germany in the Army during WWII and that would be “Henry Weiser.” They got married in Germany on January 3, 1953 and came to the United States, where she had her first child, Isabella, who she adored more than words can even say. She then became an American Citizen in West Point, New York on December 16, 1955.
The family traveled all over the United States and Germany while they were in the Army. In that time, she had 4 more children, giving her a total of 5 girls. “Yes, 5 girls.” They ended up at Ft. Hood and purchased a house in Harker Heights in 1962. When Henry finally retired in 1973, this is where they stayed the rest of their lives.
In her younger years, she was an excellent seamstress and worked in sewing factories until she became a full-time housewife. She would make all her 5 girls’ clothes throughout their childhood. And let me tell you that was fun. Being from Germany, she kept her accent all her years with a little Texas twang. She made so many people laugh and made so many friends throughout her lifetime; once you met her, you never forgot her. She was often referred to as “the feisty little German woman”. She was so beautiful from the day she was born till the day God took her. Her 90 years were always her “new 20”.
She always said she didn’t look her age, but would tell us how old we looked! She would tell you straight up what she thought and she never backed down. You just listened and laughed with her. She loved “Monday Night Raw” and “Tuesday Night Smack Down”. Her “wraslin” could not be interrupted; it was like NFL Football to most of you. She loved to dance and go out with her family and friends and talk about the good times at all family functions. She never wanted a present on occasions, just a flower or plant, something bright colored or a Christmas poinsettia.
Now you are with the love of your life, Henry. Party on Mama, dance with Daddy, look up all your family in heaven. Live on with no pain and no worries till we see you again. We will miss you forever and you will be living on in eternity with all of us, because you were the mother every person wishes they had in their lives. And don’t worry about your Izzy. She will be forever taken care of by all her sisters, and we’ll never forget you.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Weiser; brother, Gunter Fischer; mother, Karola Fischer; father, Josef Fischer; granddaughter, Deanna Buster and great-granddaughter, Kyilee Lisenbe.
She is survived by her children: Isabella Weiser (Harker Heights), Diane Smith (Harker Heights), JoAnn Hofacker (Harker Heights), Mary Ann Lisenbe (and Dewayne) (Killeen), and Donna Procter (and Allen) (Florence); her sister, Ingrid Trimble (Maryland) and brother, Manfred Fischer (Germany); grandchildren: Joseph Gettys (Amy), Christina Davis (Keith), Michelle Porter, Joshua Hofacker, Treven Weiser (Mariya) and Amanda Alston (Birchard); great-grandchildren: Garret, Tye Cooper, Madison, Ashlyn, Jayden, Khloe, Krystal, Deven, Andrea, Diamond, Destiny, Aiyana, and Deuce; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (prior to the service) Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 Ft. Hood Rd., Killeen.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Graveside service for immediate family only will be at a later time.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Lisenbe, Keith Davis, Allen Proctor, Treven Weiser, Joshua Hofacker, Birchard Alston and Jayden Johnson.
Special thanks to her caregivers for taking such good care of our Mom—Stella Dixon, Veronica Salas, Winter Sanchez. She loved you all.
Please wear casual dress – nothing fancy -- Momma didn’t want any of that; BUT MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
