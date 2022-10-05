Funeral services for Sadie Beth Ewing Smallwood, 85, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, in Austin. Burial will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Park.
Mrs. Smallwood died Oct. 1, 2022, in Belton.
She was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Gorman, to Wayne Thomas Ewing and Oma Mae Davis Ewing.
Sadie’s father was a farmer and her mother was a teacher. They lived in Comanche County before moving to Donley County, where they lived in Hudgins for a few years. When World War II started, her Dad went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company in Phillips. Her Mother taught school in Borger.
The family moved to Phillips when she was 6. She graduated from Phillips High School in 1956 and was very proud and honored to be a Phillips Blackhawk and remained a loyal alumni until her death.
She played clarinet in the band and was a member of several clubs. Although the area smelled of oil and gas and the sand blew most days, she called it “God’s Country.”
Sadie Beth’s sister was born after the move to Phillips. Her name is Mary Anne, but she was born Mary Ann. They had a cousin named Anne whom Mary Anne thought was the bee’s knees, so she wanted her middle name to be spelled Anne. As luck would have it, when 1st grade came around, their mother couldn’t find her birth certificate and had to get a new one. She begged and begged for a newly spelled middle name, just like cousin Anne. The wish was granted, but Sadie Beth never agreed to the change. No, Sadie Beth wasn’t having it. Until the day she died, Sadie Beth refused to acknowledge her sister’s “new” spelling because that’s “not what she was named when she was born.” Every card and every letter Sadie Beth sent had the “e” omitted.
Sadie Beth was 4 years old when her sister Mary Anne was born. The sisters were very close and shared their love of family, faith and friendships throughout their lives. Their extended families were very large, with family reunions often attended by 200 or more each summer. Sadie Beth loved and kept up with every aunt, uncle, cousin and distant relative, and served as secretary for the Davis family reunion for most of her life.
Sadie Beth attended North Texas College (University of North Texas) and graduated in 1959 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Education in just three years. She was a member of the band and remained a loyal “Mean Green” alumni. She earned her Master of Science degree in Business Education in 1961.
Sadie Beth married James Dois Smallwood on March 13, 1959. She was a loving wife, best friend and caretaker to Jim for 27 years of marriage until his death in 1986. Their mothers roomed together in college and Jim’s grandfather was the preacher at their family church. They knew one another from childhood and began dating when she asked him out for the first time just as he started college. Eight years into their marriage, Jim was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s Disease. They later went on to found the Capital Area Parkinson’s Society in Austin.
Sadie Beth accompanied Jim in his search to obtain his doctorate in mathematics, from Denton to Dallas to Brownwood and then to Austin. Once in Austin, she began work at the State of Texas Board of Morticians and later at Nixon-Clay School of Business before starting her teaching career with Austin Independent School District. She taught a year at Travis High School. Sadie Beth moved to Crockett High School the year it opened in 1968. She taught shorthand, typing, and business management. In teaching typing, she used manual typewriters, word processing, and IBM computers. At Crockett, Sadie Beth was a senior class sponsor, a member of the district’s insurance committee and helped coordinate graduation every year.
She retired in 1997 after 31 years. Sadie Beth loved her time in the classroom with her students and was devoted to them.
While teaching, she was a member of the Texas Business Education Association and Austin Area Business Teachers. She was a member of the A+ Federal Credit Union Board of Directors for over 25 years, where she served as President and Secretary. Sadie Beth was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority Alumni Association and Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher Association. Sadie was also a member of the Austin Retired Teachers Association.
Sadie Beth’s most significant involvement and joy was being a member of the Faith Baptist Church congregation for 30 years. She was the church treasurer and secretary. In her final years, Sadie Beth was still a member of the finance committee even though she could not attend regularly. She loved the ministry, music, fellowship and friendships she developed throughout her years at Faith Baptist.
Sadie Beth enjoyed many pastimes, but her greatest love was southern gospel music and attending concerts with friends and family. Her second love of travel took her to places around the world, from Australia, India, China, Hawaii, Alaska, etc. Sadie Beth’s one regret: Not seeing polar bears in the wild.
Sadie Beth’s devotion to her son John was constant even to her last week of life. Even while caring for her husband, Sadie Beth was a supporter of each school activity, life accomplishment and milestone in her son’s life. She continued this same devotion with her grandchildren, who called her Mammaw. She was always the one who baked the best cakes, Post Toastie treats and pies, and was at every event she could attend from elementary to college.
Mrs. Smallwood was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her parents, Wayne and Oma Mae.
She is survived by her son John (wife Mindy), sister Mary Ann Seale (husband Don), brother-in-law Thomas Smallwood (wife Connie), her grandchildren Katelyn Lee Smallwood Sharpe (husband Samuel) and James Thomas Smallwood, and three nephews and two nieces.
The family thanks the loving and skilled long-term care team at Creekside Terrace, Belton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Harrell Funeral Home in Austin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Capital Area Parkinson Society at www.capitalareaparkinsons.org/support-caps-efforts/donate or Austin Retired Teachers Association scholarship fund at localunits.org/AustinRTA/index.cfm/forms/arta-foundationdonation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.