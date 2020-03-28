A visitation for Saguan Robinson, 78, of Killeen, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, with Buddhist prayers at 2 p.m., at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A private burial will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Robinson died March 20, 2020, peacefully at her home with her family at her side.
She was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Thailand.
Saguan was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by everyone.
Saguan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Robinson in 2018.
Survivors include her sons, Tommy and his wife Nana, Bobby and Edward; grandchildren, Michael, David, Emily, Megan, Samantha, Ryan and Lance; and one future great-grandson, Michael Emmanuel Douglas.
