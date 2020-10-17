Funeral services for Dr. Salamasina Pati, 53, will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Jehovah Jireh Worship Center in Copperas Cove and will continue on Saturday 10 a.m. at Jehovah Jireh. Graveside services will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Dr. Pati died Oct. 14, 2020, in the arms of her husband and children at Darnell Army Hospital.
She was born Feb. 27, 1967, in Tutuila, America Samoa, to the late Joseph and late Teletala Talamaivao.
In her early years, she lived in San Francisco, California, and later moved to Hawaii where she graduated from Farrington High School in Honolulu. Salamasina married her husband, Dr. Ta’afua Pati on Nov. 10, 1983. From this union, three children were born. Salamasina later received her doctorate from the Institute of Teaching God’s Word in Rockdale.
She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Her contributions to the lives of many included ministering beside her Pastor and husband, praying for others, volunteering her time at shelters, teaching, and preaching the Word of God and street ministry. Salamasina aggressively served our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ faithfully for 40 plus years. She served God as a Pastor, teacher, Christian Education Director, and a certified Christian counselor to countless people. She trusted God completely and listened daily for God’s instruction. She was selfless and lived to please God in everything she did. She worked as an assigner secretary for the Fort Hood Official Association for 20 years. She also officiated college volleyball for 30 years as well as for TASO for 25 years.
On Sept. 12, 2008, Pastors Ta’afua and Salamasina Pati planted Jehovah Jireh Worship Center. She served God and Jehovah Jireh Worship Center faithfully as a First Lady and administrative assistant.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Ta’afua Pati; three children, Dr. Jeaniel Pati, Jeremy Pati, and Jhonoven Pati and wife, Donna; brother, Michael Lau; and one grandchild, Ariana Pati to cherish her memory.
Visitation is at 3:00 p.m. Friday at Jehovah Jireh.
