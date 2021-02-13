Funeral services for Samuel Martinez Jr., 59, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Church in Killeen with Pastor John Abbey officiating.
Mr. Martinez died Jan. 30, 2021, in Killeen. He was born April 8, 1961, in Harrisburg, Pa.
Visitation is an hour prior to the service at the church.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Services of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
