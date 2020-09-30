Samuel Munoz

A celebration of life for Samuel P. Munoz, 43, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Munoz died Sept. 14, 2020, at Saint David’s North Austin Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 23, 1975, in Fresno, California, to Sam P. Munoz Sr. and Kathy Munoz-Gracia.
He is a graduate of Copperas Cove High School.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, UFC and spending time with his family. Sam was a diehard Cowboys fan and loved the Oregon Ducks.
Survivors include daughter, Chayla Simone Munoz of Killeen; daughter, Sa’Mya Jade Munoz of Killeen; Virginia (Gina) Galven-Lacey dear friend and mother, sister, Miranda Danielle Coleman of Killeen; niece, Jezmyn R. Coleman of Killeen; great-niece Ka’ia of Killeen; mother, Kathy Munoz-Gracia and her husband, Arturo Gracia Sr. of San Antonio; and many aunts and uncles from California and Texas.
The family will receive visitors from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
