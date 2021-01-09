Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. Samuel Quincey, 92, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Baptist Church, with Pastor Herb Taylor officiating.
Mr. Quincey died Dec. 19, 2020, at Luvida Memory Care Center. He was surrounded by love, with the love of his life, Janie, family and beloved caregivers present.
Sam, Sergeant Major, SRQ, Honey, Dad, Daddy, Runt, Uncle Runt, Pop, Papa was very much loved.
Always the most uplifting, caring man.
Well known for his “Hallelujah”, “I Dream of Jeannie”, “Jingle Bells” outbursts at any given moment, exclaiming when asked how he was doing with his usual, “If I were any better, I’d … reenlist/need a twin/don’t know what I’d do”, peeling a grapefruit with kids at his knees, stories of growing up on a farm, handing out peppermints at church, caring for his African violets, or doing secret God assignments to supply a need for others … our Dad was the most unpretentious, warm-hearted, service-minded, sincere, Godly, devoted, patriotic, wise man we’ve ever known.
A sergeant major (retired) in the Army for 30 years, two months and 13 days, stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and Fort Hood, with tours in South Korea, Japan and Okinawa, he proudly served his last assignment as career counselor supervisor at III Corps, Fort Hood.
He retired from the military in 1976, could not sit still, and ultimately worked at Memorial Baptist Church for many years.
Sam was a devoted member of Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas for many years, and most recently at Triple 7 Baptist Fellowship.
He loved gardening, mapping out the garden, researching gardening and composting, fishing, golf, feeding the birds, and an avid grafter (generally pecan trees).
He was known for growing the tallest plants and enjoyed very much sharing the garden produce with anyone and everyone!
He could fix and build anything, and his neatly arranged garage was his “zone of action”.
His love of his kids and grandkids was a precious gift.
Beyond all, however, was his love, service and commitment to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He is preceded in death by (brothers and sisters): Margaret (Austin) McElroy, Becky (Curtis) Sheppard, Clyde (Peggy) Quincey, Donald (Pat) Quincey, Jack Quincey, Albert Wilson (brother-in-law), and Gad Sanchez (brother-in-law).
Survivors include his dear wife, Annie Jane (also known as Janie). Their love story began early in life, and if you haven’t heard the story of Watermelon Pond, then you should ask! This love created the most wonderful family, starting with Amanda (Steve) Bingham, Adine (Bob) Moser, Suzy Quincey (deceased), Mary Jane McLean, Julie (Jerry) Morris, and Scott (Terri Linn) Quincey.
Surviving grandchildren include Miller (Tiffany) Bingham, Rickey Kelly Jr., Katy Trollinger, Ashley (Jason) Kistler, Erin Hitzeman, Lauren (Josh) Hallerman, Kalyn McLean, Drew (Shelley) Chapman, Jon Chapman, Kennen Quincey, Cody Quincey, Rob Moser, Brett Moser, Sandi Ethridge, Tyler Morris, Kyle (Brin) Morris.
Surviving great-grandchildren include Allison Bingham, Carson Bingham, Rachel Kelly, Susan Trollinger, Kayleigh Trollinger, Holli Jackson, Luke Kistler, Reagan Hitzeman, Dalton Hitzeman, Tucker Hitzeman, Tatum Hallerman, Beckam Bessiere, Kendall Chapman, Keniseigh Chapman, Khloenn Chapman, Lauren Moser, Luke Moser, Sam Moser, Ashlyn Ethridge, Jayden Ethridge, and Bentleigh Moser.
Surviving brothers and sisters include Elsie Wilson, Annette Sanchez, Jewel McElroy, Faye (Bruce) Wiggins, Frank (Clara Nell) Quincey, and sister-in-law Bernice Quincey.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Building Fund at Triple 7 Baptist Fellowship.
With many tears, but also great joy as he is now in Heaven forever with Jesus, healed, with full and perfect memory, he will be greatly missed. We thank God for the gift of Sam Quincey, and in his honor, just as Dad would say at every farewell …
“Keep sweet.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.