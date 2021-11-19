Funeral services for Sandra Lyn Gibson, age 51, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Harker Heights United Methodist Church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Nov. 29 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Sandra died Nov, 19, 2021, in Austin.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1970.
Visitation will be combined with the visitation for her mother, Mary Elizabeth Gibson, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
