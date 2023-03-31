Funeral services for Sandra Kay Dunn, 78, of Elm Mott, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with ministers John Abbey and Josh Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mrs. Dunn died March 28, 2023, in a Temple hospital.
Mrs. Dunn was born Nov. 7, 1944, in San Antonio.
Sandra was raised and educated in Killeen. She graduated from Killeen High School. She worked for many years with the Texas Workforce Commission, where she helped veterans leaving the military find jobs in the civilian world. She also worked for Central Texas College for a time. She spent her later years in Elm Mott, where she raised two of her grandchildren, Dustin and Dylan Fuschino.
“Sandra,” “Mom,” “Granny.” ... These are names her family called her, but the realm of her existence extended beyond that — she was the matriarch of the family, the power house of prayer, and the one they could rely on to show up early and dressed to impress.
Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her mother, Burah Ledbetter; her former husband, Randall Gene Dunn; and her grandson, Justin Fuschino.
She is survived by four children, Rhonda Ellis, Gary Dunn, Kayla Arthaud and Monica Dunn; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
