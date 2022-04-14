Memorial services for Sandra Lowe, 71, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. April 26 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lowe died April 14, 2022, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 26, 1950, to Jack and Jewel Blevins in Lubbock.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
